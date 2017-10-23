High Levels of PM 10

(Strong winds create foul air quality)….Strong Gusty winds hit Friday.

They continued Saturday. Air Quality in the Valley was listed as Unhealthy in Brawley and Calexico. It was Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups for the rest of the County. Saturday the winds began to die down, but levels of PM 10, or dust in the air, remained high. Air Quality in Brawley was still listed as Unhealthy. It was unhealthy for Sensitive groups in El Centro, Niland and Westmorland. In Calexico, however, air quality was good. Levels of PM 10 diminished Sunday and by Monday morning air quality was good throughout the county