Fire Between Austin and Keystone

(River Bottom fire is out)….The Fire started Friday.

County Fire Chief Tony Rouhotas said the fire burned in spots all weekend. The Chief said Sunday crews were on scene to pretty much mop up hot spots between Austin and Keystone Roads. Keystone was closed in that area during the brush fire. Rouhotas said the fire burned mostly brush but some hay, as well. No injuries were reported. He said Friday was a No Burn Day in Imperial County because of the strong gusty winds. The cause of the fire is under investigation.