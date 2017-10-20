Magazine Wins Award

Imperial Valley Alive! magazine has been presented the Award of Merit for magazines by the Public Relations Society of America , San Diego and Imperial County.

The award was presented at the annual awards dinner last week. Imperial Valley Alive! is published by Reliance Public Relations , Inc. of El Centro. It is a regional magazine written for visitors , newcomers and those who want to connect with the Valley. Bill Gay , president of Reliance and one of the three co-publishers of the magazine said , " It is a great honor to be recognized by our peers , We are especially proud to be recognized for developing a magazine intended to showcase a region often overlooked or maligned by the rest of the world." Imperial Valley Alive! was the only magazine to receive a Bernays Award this year.