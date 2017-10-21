Body Of Missing Motorcyclist Found

A hiker Found the body of an Ocotillo motorcyclist Friday afternoon.

According to the California Highway Patrol , the hiker was in the area of In Ko Pah and Mt. Springs Roads when they cam across the body of 71-year old Alfred David Mejia of Ocotillo. Mejia had apparently been riding a 2012 Harley Davidson Motorcycle eastbound on Interstate 8 near Mt. Springs Road. According to the CHP , Mejia had been on his way from San Diego to Ocotillo when it appears he lost control of the motorcycle , veered to the left and crashed in the rocky median. The driver sustained fatal injuries. The accident remains under investigation and officers are trying to determine the date and time of the accident.