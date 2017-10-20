Banta Road Fire

(Banta Road Fire is still under investigation)…The fire was reported late Wednesday morning.

The County Fire Department responded to the fire, and called in assistance from El Centro. There was a fear the older man and his dogs, who were living in the old house, may have been unable to get out of the burning structure. County Fire Chief Tony Rouhotas updated the situation Friday morning. The Chief said the cause of the fire was still under investigation. He said the older man and his dogs were found in Imperial. The Chief said they had walked to town.