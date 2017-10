Filming In Calexico

(New TV series filming in Calexico)…The title is Mayans MC.

It is a spin-off from the popular Sons of Anarchy, which ran on the FX cable network from 2008 to 2014. Mayans will star Raoul Trujillo, Edward James Olmos, Michael Irby and more. The spin-off will focus on the California/Mexico Border. Filming Friday was in various locations in Calexico. No word as to when the pilot will air on the FX network.