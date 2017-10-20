Air Quality

(Friday morning air pollution)….It started in the early morning hours.

At 4:00 am the Air Pollution Control District issued an Air Quality Alert for the Calexico area. The Ethel Street Monitoring station reported increased levels of PM 2.5, a finite particulate matter. The levels of Particulate Matter resulted in an Air Quality Unhealthy for Sensitive groups. Those levels lowered by mid Friday morning. The levels of PM 10 almost immediately increased for unhealthy air quality in Brawley and Calexico. Moderate air quality was reported in the rest of the County. PM 10 is mostly dust in the air, created by the gusty winds. The strong gusty winds are expected to remain the rest of the Day.