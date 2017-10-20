Litigation Dismissed

(23-year-old Calexico man drops his lawsuit)..Juan Manuel Montes Bojorquez had filed the suit against the Federal Government.

He claimed Border Patrol agents questioned him in February, and sent him to Mexicali after he could not back his claim of being an eligible DACA recipient. The lawsuit claimed when the 23 year old re-entered the US illegally, he was again stopped and again deported. The lawsuit demanded the Border Patrol provide the records of the first incident. The Border Patrol claimed that was impossible, because the first incident never happened. The Border Patrol submitted supplemental Documents to the Court in October. Attorneys for Montes then filed a motion to dismiss the litigation. That motion was approved by the federal Judge in San Diego.