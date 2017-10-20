Another Firearm Seized

(Another firearm seizure)…This was the third one in a week.

Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents assigned to the Blythe Station’s Integrated Targeting Team apprehended a convicted felon in possession of a loaded handgun this week. Agents say they stopped a Honda Accord near Blythe, to conduct an immigration inspection. Subsequently the agents searched the vehicle and ran a records check on the driver. The records check revealed the driver was a 26-year-old male, US citizen and a convicted felon. Inside the vehicle the agents discovered a loaded 9 mm Glock handgun. This was the third firearm seizure at the Blythe station in less than a week.