Events

(Weekend events)…They are set for Saturday and Sunday.

Saturday the Imperial County Historical Society will host their annual Draw Down Dinner. It will be held at the Pioneers Museum on Aten Road. The Elk’s Lodge in Brawley will host Oktoberfest. Lodges from around the region will also compete in a Rib Cook-off. It will be held at the Brawley Elks Lodge on South Plaza Street. On Sunday the Imperial Valley Desert Museum will host International Archaeology Day, with Beer Tasting. The Museum is located on 11 Frontage Road, off Interstate 8 in Ocotillo.