Dispatcher Honored

(Police Dispatcher recognized)….Calexico Police Department said Leo Miramon goes above and beyond.

Miramon has been with the Calexico Department for ten years. This week he was recognized for going out of his way to assist those in need during times of emergency. Miramon said it was a stressful, high maintenance job, and he would not change it for the world. Police officials said Miramon was part of an exceptional group of dispatchers at the Calexico Department.