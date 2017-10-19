YCSO Investigates Fatal Accident

The Yuma County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal accident that occurred at about 8:15 a.m. Thursday.

Preliminary investigation indicates that a car travelling eastbound on E. Main Canal veered off the roads , went out of control and rolled over into a citrus grove. The driver , identified as Pete Marlow Rose , 21 , of Somerton , sustained fatal injuries in the accident. Two passengers in the car were taken to Yuma Regional Medical Center with serious injuries. YCSO says that alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the collision.