8th Annual Summit

(8th Annual Environmental Health Leadership Summit)…It is being held November 2-3.

The event is hosted by the Comite Civico Del Valle. The Summit this year will be held at the Imperial Center, at the Twin Dragon, 1131 Yourman road in Heber. Organizers say the Summit brings community members, state officials, local leaders, scientists, organizations, and policy makers under one roof to discuss environmental and public health issues affecting disadvantaged communities in the Salton Sea region. The Summit will include plenary presentations on topics such as; Salton Sea, Climate Justice, Air Monitoring and the Environmental Justice Movement in California. For more on the Summit go to their website,ejsummit.com.