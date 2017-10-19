MANA de Imperial Valley

(MANA’s main fundraiser of the year)…It is being held Friday night.

It is the Annual Las Primeras Awards Gala and Scholarship Fundraiser. It is held at the Old Eucalyptus Schoolhouse on Evan Hewes Highway. This year’s Honorees include; Dr. Sandra Kofford, Dalia Rodriguez and Esperanza Colio-Warren. The funds raised will go towards scholarships that will be distributed at a later date. The honorees are women who have sustained lifetime achievements of Latina women who embody the values and philosophy of MANA de Imperial Valley.