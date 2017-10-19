20th Annual Festival

(IVMA Halftime Festival)…It has been scheduled for Tuesday November 7th.

The Central Union High School Great Spartan band will be hosting the 20th annual Imperial Valley Music Educator’s Association Halftime Festival. The 6:00 pm event will be held at Cal Jones Field on the Central Union High School Campus. The purpose of the festival is to provide every Valley High School band the opportunity to perform their Halftime Show and to watch and see what the other schools are doing for their shows. Booster organizations are invited to fund raise during the festival. Holtville, Brawley, Calexico, Imperial, Southwest and Central bands are all scheduled to participate. The public is encouraged to attend and support their favorite band. There is a $5 admission fee. The proceeds go directly to the bands.