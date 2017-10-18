Unhealthy Air Quality

(Calexico Air Pollution)…High Levels of PM 2.5 have been reported in the Border City all morning Thursday.

The Air Pollution Control District says Air Quality in Calexico was reported as Unhealthy or Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups throughout the morning. The Sensitive Groups are those suffering from respiratory or heart disease, the elderly and the very young. PM 2.5 is a finite particulate matter created mostly from vehicle emissions. Long borderlines are at least partially responsible for the increased levels of the PM 2.5. It is recommended that those sensitive to the Particulate matter avoid prolonged or heavy exertion, and to remain indoors as much as possible.