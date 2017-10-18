Dancing For A Dream

(Bailando Por Un Sueno)…Or, Dancing for a Dream.

The 4th Annual Event is this Friday. Six Prominent residents are paired with their dance instructor to help six children dealing with cancer. The event will also benefit a local cancer resource center. The moderators at the event will be Gene and Gloria Brister, who will also provide the entertainment. Dancing For A Dream will be held at Cheval Farm on Larson Road, just North of Imperial. Drinks and dinner will also be provided during the event. Doors open at 6:00 pm Friday. Tickets to the event are available at the El Centro Chamber of Commerce.