Appointments Being Scheduled

(Calexico Administrator making appointments)….She is the Assistant Superintendent of Educational Services at the Calexico Unified School District.

Elisa Ramirez says she is announcing the appointments to accommodate complaints at one of their schools. Ramirez says she cannot discuss the issue publicly right now because it is a personnel issue. Parents have gone before the City Council to complain about a teacher abusing students. The Council suggested the go to the School District Board of Trustees. One of the complaints is that Administrators at the District were refusing to make themselves available to discuss the complaints with the parents. Ramirez says parents can call the District Office and schedule an appointment with her. Because the issue is considered a personnel issue, officials were not able to share information with the media.