CVB Anniversary

(CVB Celebration)…It is planned for Thursday evening

. Community Valley Bank and the El Centro Chamber of Commerce will celebrate 10 years and growing. The Anniversary celebration will be from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm Thursday evening. Bank officials say it is a momentous celebration for CVB, because they made it through the financial crisis of 2007 and have continued to grow in assets, loans and deposits. CVB now has a total of 4 full service branches in Southern California. The Celebration will take place at 1443 West Main Street in El Centro.