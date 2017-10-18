Groundbreaking Ceremony

(Groundbreaking for an improvement project)…The project will be at the McGee Park Playground.

The Groundbreaking ceremony will be held at the Park on November 1st at 3:30 pm. The park is located at 385 South 1st Street in El Centro, next to the Adult Center. The project is being funded by the Community Development Block Grant Program and Local Transportation Authority Funding. The project will consist of the replacement of the existing play structures and installation of new ones. The existing rubberized play surface will be replaced and additional surface will be installed around the new play features. The Improvement Project is expected to be complete in February 2018.