Governor and Legislature Look To Repair Roads

California Governor Edmund G. Brown Jr. , Senate pro Tempore Kevin de Leon and Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon have unveiled a plan to fix California's roads , freeways and bridges.

The $5 billion-a-year program increase the diesel excise tax 20 cents , increase diesel sales tax to 5.75% and increase the gasoline excise tax 12 cents. These increases are expected to generate over $35 billion. Additional money will come from an annual transportation improvement fee based on a vehicles value expected to raise $16.3 billion , 200 million from an annual $100 Zero Emission Vehicle fee starting in 2020 and having the general fund repay over $700 million in loans. The legislation , the California Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017 , SB 1 , will raise over $52 billion over the next decade. , split equally between state and local agencies. According to the state , this legislation will cost most drivers less than $10 a month and comes with strict new accountability provisions to ensure funds can only be spent on transportation.

Leadership in both the state Senate and Assembly expect the measure to be voted on by Thursday , April 6, 2017.