Sex Offender Arrested Near Playground

Imperial County Sheriff's deputies arrested a high risk sex offender Wednesday.

The ICSO received an anonymous tip that a non-compliant high risk sex offender was sleeping on a bench at Bucklin Park in El Centro. Deputies went to the park and found Robin Waterworth asleep on a bench near the playground area of the park. Waterworth was arrested and booked at Imperial County Jail for Failure to Register as a sex offender. Bail was set at $15,000.