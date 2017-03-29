SNIP Club To Stage Event

The Imperial Valley College SNIP Club will hold it's first 2-K Walk and Wag on Saturday , April 8, 2017.

The SNIP Club , SNIP stands for Spay , Neuter Incredible Pets , Is looking to raise money to benefit animal rescue groups and other operations that assist animals. Registration begins at 7:00 A.M. and the walk times are at 8:00 and 8:30 A.M. in the track and field area of the Imperial Valley College campus. The cost is $10.00 for IVC and high school students , $15.00 for IVC faculty and staff and the general public if registered before the day of the event. There is no charge for children 14 and younger. Registration the day of the event is $20.00. For early registration you may call 760-355-6263 or 760-355-6219. Walkers with or without dogs are invited to participate. All dogs must be on a leash. Proceeds will benefit Dee's Rescue , the Humane Society of Imperial County , Southern Counties Rescue Inc , Spay and Neuter of the Desert Society and the SNIP Club.