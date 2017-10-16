Narcotics Seized

(Almost $2 million in narcotics seized)….It was in a 24-hour period at the Ports along the California/Mexico border.

During the 24-hour period late last week, Customs and Border Protection officers seized 244 pounds of narcotics valued at more than $1.9 million. During the period the Ports in San Diego and Imperial Counties seized 88 pounds of cocaine, 104 pounds of methamphetamine and 52 pounds of heroin. All the illegal drugs were found hidden in vehicles attempting to cross into the US from Mexico. The occupants of the suspect vehicles were arrested and turned over to Homeland Security Investigators.