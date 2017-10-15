Accident Claims Life Of 7 Year Old

The California Highway Patrol is investigating a traffic accident that claimed the life of a 7 year old Brawley girl.

The single vehicle accident was reported at 7:47 p.m. Saturday on southbound Highway 86 just south of Poe Road. An SUV driven by 29-year old Rosa Linda Vega of Brawley went out of control , ran off the roadway , and overturned. A 7-year old girl that was a passenger sustained fatal injuries in the accident. A 1-year old passenger was taken to Rady's Children's Hospital in San Diego for treatment and the driver was taken to Desert Regional Medical Center for treatment of what were described as moderate injuries. The California Highway Patrol indicated that the accident remains under investigation.