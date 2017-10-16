Stabbing

(Stabbing under investigation)…It was reported Sunday night at close to 10:30.

El Centro police officers responded to the scene near Imperial and Ocotillo Avenues. The victim told police the suspect approached, hit and stabbed him, and then left in a newer model GMC or Chevy SUV. The suspect was last seen wearing a flannel shirt and blue jeans. The victim told police the suspect vehicle had been parked in the KFC parking lot at the time of the assault.. The victim was transported to El Centro Regional Medical Center for treatment of the injuries. Police are continuing to investigate the incident.