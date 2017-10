Caltrans To Close Highway

Caltrans crews will close a section of State Route 78 for 24 hours.

The 400-foot section of SR-78 just east of State Route 115 near Glamis will close for 24 hours beginning Thursday at 6:00 p.m. Crews will remove a bump in the roadway at the abandoned railroad crossing. Eastbound traffic will be detoured at Highway 115 with westbound traffic detoured at Butters Road.