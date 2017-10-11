50 Pounds Of Meth Stopped At Border

A woman was arrested Sunday after 50 pounds of methamphetamine was found concealed in her SUV.

The incident occurred Sunday morning at 4:25 a.m. when the 31-year old woman was referred to secondary inspection at the downtown Calexico port of entry. An intensive inspection using the port's imaging system and a canine team revealed 40 wrapped packages of methamphetamine concealed in the gas tank of the vehicle. The meth weighed 50 pounds and has a street value estimated at approximately $70,000. The driver , a U.S. citizen who resides in Mexicali was arrested and turned over to Homeland Security Investigations for processing and then booked at Imperial County Jail.