Police Focus On Highway 98

(Motorists are being advised)…. Especially those traveling on Highway 98 as it passes through Calexico.

Slow down or you will be cited. Calexico Police held a special traffic enforcement detail Wednesday focusing on Highway 98. This was the result of numerous complaints from nearby residents, commuter travelers and staff from the Calexico Unified School District. Calexico Police Chief Reggie Gomez says as a result, from 6:30 am until 2:00 pm, officers issued 31 speeding citations. The Chief says the mission of the detail was to effectively deter drivers not abiding to the laws of the roadway. Gomez said not only are there schools present on Highway 98, but also medical facilities, as well. He said his department plans on holding more details similar to Wednesday in the future.