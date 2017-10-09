Fugitive Arrested

(80 year old fugitive in custody)….He was arrested last week at the Calexico Port Of Entry.

William George Nicol was wanted for the rape of a child. The elderly man reportedly walked away from the Courtroom in Washington State just before he was found guilty in October 2016. Customs and Border Protection Officers say the fugitive drove a 1995 Lincoln Town Car into the Downtown Port in Calexico. The fugitive’s name was run through the law enforcement data base systems and they discovered the arrest warrant. He identity was confirmed through fingerprints. It turns out he had two warrants. Nicol was turned over to law enforcement officers who booked him into County Jail to await extradition to Washington State.