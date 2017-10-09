Vehicle vs Pedestrian

(15 year old suffers fatal injuries)….It was reported Saturday at just after 7 pm.

Yuma Police say the girl was walking across Avenue C with two friends. The say a black Dodge Avenger, driven by an unidentified 21-year-old male, struck the 15 year old. She was transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center where she died from her injuries. Her two friends were not injured. Police say the investigation is continuing. They are asking the public with any information surrounding the incident to contact the Yuma Police Department.