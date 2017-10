IID Board Meeting Tuesday

(IID Directors meet Tuesday Afternoon)….The meeting will be in La Quinta.

The Imperial Irrigation District Directors will feature no action items. The main item on the agenda is a Budget Workshop. It will be held following the Information Items on the agenda. During the workshop the 2018 Energy Budget will be presented. The IID operates on a calendar year, and their budget begins January 1st. The Meeting Tuesday opens in Public Session at one in the afternoon.