Supervisors Face A Long Agenda This Week

(County Board of Supervisors meet Tuesday)….The day will be declared World Mental Health Day by the Board.

The Board will also declare the month of October as Domestic Awareness Month. On their action agenda, the Supervisors will receive the Imperial County Mental Health Board Annual Report for fiscal year 2016-2017. They will be asked to approve an agreement with the Heffernan Memorial Healthcare District for Home Delivered Meals for fiscal year 2017-2018. The Supervisors will reopen the bidding for the Winterhaven Public Safety Facility. The Board will discuss a resolution urging the US Congress to fund the Payments in Lieu of taxes, or PILT Program and Secure Rural Schools Program. District 2 Supervisor Luis Plancarte and District 5 Supervisor Raymond Castillo will ask for a resolution imposing a 30-day extension to the moratorium on the Public Benefits Program. And the Board will be asked to approve revisions to the County Executive Officer Job Description. Two Public Hearings are also scheduled Tuesday morning.