Dead Man Identified

Imperial Police have identified the man found dead last week.

On Wednesday , March 22, 2017 , Imperial Police responded to residence in the 200 block of 10th Street after an emergency phone call. On arrival first responders found a deceased man , now identified as 61-year old Juan De Los Santos of Imperial. Officials have confirmed the cause of death was a single gunshot wound to the head. Imperial Police have ruled this a suspicious death and continue their investigation. Lead detective Richard Kotzin has asked anyone who has any information regarding the incident contact the Imperial Police Department.