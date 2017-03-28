IMAGINE Awards Thursday

The City of El Centro will host the 10th celebration of their annual Business Recognition Awards Event - IMAGINE!

The event will recognize El Centro businesses in a variety of categories.

Innovator

Motivator

Architect of Change

Genius

Industrious

Noble

Entrepreneur

The competitive criteria for selection included the attribute that each individual category as well as an overall blend of the attributes of each of the IMAGINE characteristics.

The IMAGINE Awards will be presented on Thursday , March 30, 2017.