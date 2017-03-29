Border Wall Delay

The United States Department of Homeland Security has said that the new deadline for proposals to build a wall along the Mexican border is April 4, 2017.

Wednesday , March 29, 2017 had been the initial deadline. Reports from DHS are that as many as 20 companies will be selected to build the controversial wall. The administrations budget proposals are looking to spend $4.5 billion in the next fiscal year with an additional $3 billion the year after. It's been reported that at least 700 companies have submitted bids.