Desalting plant test

(Desalting plant test)…It is scheduled for October 12th.

The Bureau of Reclamation’s Yuma Desalting Plant on Calle Agua Salada, will conduct a test of its emergency chemical alarm system. The test will be conducted to verify that the plant’s emergency readiness system is fully operational to support evacuation and safety procedures in the event the facility experiences an incidental chemical release. The test will involve sounding the siren multiple times to ensure the system is operating effectively.