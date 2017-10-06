Garcia Consolidation Bill Signed

(Governor signs AB 798)…The bill is specific to Imperial County.

It was authored by the local Assemblyman Eduardo Garcia. Officially, the bill is the Local Government; Counties:Consolidation of offices. Garcia said the bill had the Urgency Clause. He said it allows Imperial County to convert the Public Administrator’s Office from an elected to an appointed position. Garcia said his bill allows the County to appoint the same person to the Offices of Public Administrator and Public Guardian. The Assemblyman says the combined positions would manage about 800 open cases. The bill is expected to save costs for Imperial County and greatly benefit the most vulnerable residents by guaranteeing greater continuity and qualifications necessary for the Public Administrator appointee to manage such sensitive and rigorous caseloads. Garcia submitted the bill at the request of the County.