RFQ for New River Project Plan

(State Water Board seeking proposals)…The deadline to submit a proposal is November 30th.

The State Water Resources Control Board has announced they are soliciting proposals from firms capable of preparing design and development plans, specifications and estimates for the New River Improvement Project Strategic Plan. They say the Request for Qualifications is open to all eligible firms and/or individuals that meet the minimum qualification requirements. The Water Board will issue a single contract. For more information go to the Water resources Control Board website.