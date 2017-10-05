Recall Notices Served

Three council members were served with recall papers. Westmorland resident Gerald Landrum personally handed papers to Council members Ana Beltran, Henry Graham and Larry Ritchie. Landrum said the papers were official notification of his attempt to initiate a recall. He asked the three to step down and let others take over. Landrum and others are upset, accusing the three of favoritism in their choice of Police Chief. He also accused them of not pursuing an investigation of the former Police Chief and misuse of funds. Landrum needs to obtain 219 signatures on his petition, and verify the signatures are legitimate, before he can qualify the recall for special elections.