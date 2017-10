I.C. Area Agency on Aging

(Triple A has an opportunity to volunteer)….It is part of the Long Term Care Ombudsman Program.

The Area Agency on Aging is looking for Volunteers to advocate for the protection of residents who live in skilled Nursing Facilities and Residential Care Facilities. For those interested, applications are available to become a Long Term Care Ombudsman Volunteer. For more information call 442-265-7032, or go to their website; www. aaa24.org.