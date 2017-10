Health Fair

(First Annual Calexico Health Fair)…It is sponsored by the Heffernan Memorial Healthcare District

. The Health Fair is planned for October 21. The event is free and will be held at Rockwood Park. The Health Fair will feature health screenings for diabetes, blood pressure, health resources, obesity, nutrition and weight loss. There will also be music, refreshments and other fun activities. The Health Fair will run from 9:00 am until 2:00 pm on the 21st.