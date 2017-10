Film Festival

(It’s coming in just over a week)…It is the 6th Annual Imperial Valley Film Festival and Artist Showcase.

It will be held October 13 and 14 at the Movies in Imperial. It will feature free workshops, Q&A sessions with industry professionals, a free art exhibit, and lots of movies to view. Tickets are available right now. To purchase tickets go NorthCountyCoalitionForTheArts.org. For more information on the event, call Charla Teeters at 769-337-4155.