Attempt to Smuggle Meth

(An Indio resident and his passenger in custody)….They were arrested this week.

The 31-year-old Indio resident was driving a vehicle into the Calexico East Port of Entry. His passenger was a 26-year-old female Mexican Citizen. The Customs and Border Protection officer referred the vehicle to the secondary inspection area. Officers used the Port’s imaging system and a canine team to search the vehicle. The officers discovered 14 wrapped packages of methamphetamine concealed in the spare tire of the vehicle. The meth weighed 41 pounds, with an estimated street value of $57,400. The driver and his passenger, a lawful permanent resident, were arrested for attempted drug smuggling Both were turned over to the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents for further investigation.