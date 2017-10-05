Yuma Man Caught With Cocaine

(Yuma Man arrested)…He was taken into custody this week.

The man, whose name was not released, drove up to the Andrade Port of Entry. The Customs and Border Protection Officers inspected the vehicle, detecting anomalies to the spare tire. The vehicle was escorted to the secondary inspection area. During a more intensive search the officers found 14 wrapped packages of cocaine hidden in the spare tire. The narcotics weighed 35 pounds, with an estimated street value of $525,000. The 31-year-old US Citizen was placed under arrest. The vehicle and cocaine were seized.