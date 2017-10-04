EAS Subsidy

(Imperial County Airport)…It does not qualify for Essential Air Service Status.

The Department of Transportation says an airport must have at least ten enplanements daily to qualify for an EAS subsidy. The Department, however has granted the local airport and several others a waiver so they will be eligible for the subsidy. The appeal period for anyone to contest the waiver ends October 30th. In the meantime, District one County Supervisor John Renison says he wants to work with the current air service provider, Mukelele airlines, to increase the number of daily passengers. He says he will be inviting air service provider officials to go to Mexicali with him to meet with Maquilladora officials the convenience of flying out of the area from the Imperial County Airport, instead of traveling to Yuma for their flights.