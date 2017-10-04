ECFD Open House

(El Centro Fire Department Open House)…It will be held this Saturday.

It is the Annual Fire Safety Open House. The event will kick-off National Fire Prevention Week in Imperial County. The Open House will be held at El Centro Fire Station #3. The Department is inviting residents of all ages to come and experience a day to remember. They will have live fire extinguishment demonstrations, a smoke-filled bedroom exercise, an obstacle course for the younger, next generation firefighters and much more. Fire Engineer Jason Bandaruk says the Open House is a great time to become educated with fire safety, not only on how to prevent it, but what to do in case of a real fire. He said it was an opportunity to meet firefighters, ask them questions and see what they do as a department. The event starts at 10:00 am Saturday with the displays and demonstrations lasting until 2:00 in the afternoon.