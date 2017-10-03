Package Not a Bomb

(Suspicious package in Brawley)…It was discovered in front of Pioneers Memorial Hospital Monday afternoon.

Brawley police were called to investigate. Because of the nature of the package, police officials called in the County Fire Arson/Bomb unit. The package was examined and determined not to be a bomb or contain any explosives. Police say the investigation is continuing, since contraband was found in the package. Officials did not describe the type of contraband found in the suspicious package.