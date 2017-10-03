New Funding Plan will be Developed

(Workshop on New Detention Facility)…It was held Monday.

The County Board of Supervisors hosted the workshop. The question was how to fund the staffing and operation of the new Oren R. Fox Detention Facility. The $33 million facility was constructed with realignment funds provided by Assembly Bill 900. Construction on the facility is expected in mid-February. The County is obligated to have the Facility operational within 90 days of the completion of the construction. It was agreed a staffing funding plan would be developed to avoid any backlash from the state. Details as to where the funds would come from still must be worked out.