Threat made at El Centro DMV Office

(El Centro man questioned by the CHP)…It was over threats the man allegedly made.

The California Highway Patrol was called to the Department of Motor Vehicles Monday after a DMV employee called them. The employee reported they were concerned about threats made by the man. The CHP responds to law enforcement call at state buildings. The El Centro Police Department was also called to provide back-up. The Highway Patrol officers found 46 year old Theodore Turner the third inside the DMV. A search of the man and his vehicle determined there were no weapons. The Highway Patrol determined Turner was frustrated with the long wait at the DMV. The man was not arrested.